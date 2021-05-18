STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Police arrests two for circulating fake lockdown tweet using screenshot of Anil Vij's handle

Published: 18th May 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly circulating a fake tweet which used a screenshot of Home and Health Minister Anil Vij's handle to wrongly claim that lockdown has been extended in the state till May 20.

The arrested accused were identified as Prahlad, a resident of Tundla Mandi, Ambala; and Rohit Nagpal of Sundernagar, Yamunanagar, police said.

Prahlad was nabbed from Ambala, while Rohit was arrested from Yamunanagar district, they said.

The arrested accused were produced before a court in Panchkula which sent them to one-day police remand, police said, adding further investigation is on.

On May 7, Vij had brought to the notice of the police that someone had used a screenshot of his Twitter account to circulate a fake post about the extension of lockdown in the state.

Vij had sought action and registration of a case in the matter.

