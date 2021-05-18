STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for COVID-19 patients in India

It has often led kin of serious Covid patients to scramble for plasma in the hope of saving the sick in absence of any definitive treatment for the disease.

Published: 18th May 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

ICMR study found that plasma therapy failed to benefit COVID-19 patients.

A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Convalescent plasma therapy has been dropped from the national treatment protocol for coronavirus as a suggested experimental treatment option for patients, days after the evidence from the recovery trial in the US showed that it offers no benefit.

The decision to remove it from the guidelines comes in the backdrop of some clinicians and scientists writing to Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan cautioning against the "irrational and non-scientific use" of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 in the country.

In the letter, which was also marked to ICMR chief Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, public health professionals alleged that the current guidelines on plasma therapy are not based on existing evidence and pointed out some very early evidence that indicates a possible association between emergence of variants with "lower susceptibility to neutralising antibodies in immunosuppressed" people given plasma therapy.

This raises the possibility of more virulent strains developing due to irrational use of plasma therapy which can fuel the pandemic, according to the letter signed by vaccinologist Gagandeep Kang, surgeon Pramesh C S and others.

"We are writing to you as concerned clinicians, public health professionals and scientists from India about the irrational and non- scientific use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 in the country."

"This has stemmed from guidelines issued by government agencies, and we request your urgent intervention to address the issue which can prevent harassment of COVID-19 patients, their families, their clinicians and COVID-19 survivors," said the letter.

"The current research evidence unanimously indicates that there is no benefit offered by convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19. However, it continues to be prescribed rampantly in hospitals across India," the letter said.

The guidelines have been issued by the ICMR and AIIMS, Delhi joint monitoring group under the union ministry of health and family welfare.

The off label use of convalescent plasma, despite evidence earlier that it offered no benefit to Covid patients in reducing mortality or disease outcome, has been part of India’s coronavirus treatment guideline as an investigational therapy.

It has often led kin of serious Covid patients to scramble for plasma, sometimes even by paying exorbitantly, despite under the existing norms it cannot be sold and purchased, in the hope of saving the sick in the absence of any definitive treatment for the disease.

Results from the randomised evaluation of Covid-19 therapy (recovery) trial, whose results were published in The Lancet on Friday said that the use of plasma therapy on hospitalised Covid patients does not improve survival rate or any other pre-specified clinical outcomes.

Earlier, a trial by the ICMR too, in September last year, had shown that the therapy does not benefit either in reducing mortality or arresting progression of the disease.

The trial, called PLACID, was carried out in 39 hospitals across 14 states and Union Territories. 

The government however, had not dropped this investigation therapy from the Covid19 treatment protocol, despite suggestions by researchers and scientists that its rampant use may be leading to unwanted mutation in SARS-CoV2, a fact publicly acknowledged by the ICMR chief several months ago.

“We have to maintain judicious use of therapies which are going to benefit, if their benefit is not established, we should not use those therapies otherwise they would put tremendous immune pressure on the virus, and the virus will tend to mutate more,” ICMR director general Balram Bhargava had said in December.

“Therapies that are well established should be used, and those that are not well-established, their judicious use has to happen.”

Many experts have been saying that rampant use of plasma therapy without prior testing for neutralizing antibodies will do more harm than good but a lot of treating doctors in several parts of the country routinely ask attendants to arrange it for hospitalised Covid patients.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plasma therapy Coronavirus COVID treatment India
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp