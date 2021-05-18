STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leading Bihar cardiologist Dr Prabhat Kumar succumbs to COVID at Hyderabad hospital

Dr Kumar had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in the beginning of the month, admitted to a Patna hospital and taken to Hyderabad a few weeks later by an air ambulance.

Published: 18th May 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: A leading cardiologist of Bihar, who was recently airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of COVID- related complications, on Tuesday breathed his last at a hospital in the southern city, according to information received here.

Condolences came pouring in for Dr Prabhat Kumar, credited with having launched the first angioplasty facility in the city, as the news of his death spread.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, state health minister Mangal Pandey and leader of opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav were among those who expressed their shock and surprise over the death.

Dr Kumar had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in the beginning of the month, admitted to a hospital here and taken to Hyderabad a few weeks later by an air ambulance after his condition deteriorated.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged on Twitter that Bihar has lost the maximum number of medical practitioners to COVID 19 because the state "failed to provide protective gears. as per standard safety protocols".

He also posted a list titled "state wise doctors martyrs IMA COVID registry" as per which 269 doctors have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus across the country, out of whom 78 from Bihar followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (28) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Prabhat Kumar Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • rakesh kumar singh
    very sad news. It is disaster for bihar
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp