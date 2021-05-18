STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Live-in relationships morally, socially unacceptable': HC order differs from SC stand

The High Court made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a runaway couple seeking protection.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said live-in-relationships are morally and socially unacceptable, an observation which runs contrary to the Supreme Court stand recognising them.

The High Court made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a runaway couple seeking protection.

In their petition, Gulza Kumari (19) and Gurwinder Singh (22) said they were living together and intended to get married shortly.

They apprehended danger to their lives from Kumari's parents.

In his May 11 order, Justice H S Madaan said, "As a matter of fact, the petitioners in the garb of filing the present petition are seeking seal of approval on their live-in-relationship, which is morally and socially not acceptable and no protection order in the petition can be passed."

"The petition stands dismissed accordingly," his order said.

According to petitioners' counsel J S Thakur, Singh and Kumari were living together in Tarn Taran district.

The woman's parents in Ludhiana did not approve of their relationship.

The couple could not get married as Kumari's documents, which have details of her age, were in the possession of her family, Thakur added.

The Supreme Court has taken a different view on the issue in the past.

A three-judge bench of the apex court held in May 2018 that an adult couple had the right to live together even without marriage.

It had made this clear while asserting that a 20-year-old Kerala woman, whose marriage had been annulled, could choose whom she wanted to live with.

The top court had held that live-in-relationships were now even recognized by the legislature and they had found a place under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

In another landmark case filed by actor S Khushboo, the Supreme Court had said live-in relationships are permissible and the act of two adults living together cannot be considered illegal or unlawful.

"While it is true that the mainstream view in our society is that sexual contact should take place only between marital partners, there is no statutory offence that takes place when adults willingly engage in sexual relations outside the marital setting, with the exception of `adultery' as defined under Section 497 IPC," it said.

The apex court had also referred to its decision in Lata Singh vs State of UP.

That judgment had said a live-in relationship between two consenting adults did not amount to any offence, with the obvious exception of adultery, even though it may be perceived as immoral.

A major girl is free to marry anyone she likes or "live with anyone she likes".

"Notions of social morality are inherently subjective and the criminal law cannot be used as a means to unduly interfere with the domain of personal autonomy. Morality and criminality are not co-extensive," the court said.

In 2013, the top court in Indra Sarma vs V K V Sarma said, "Live-in or marriage-like relationship is neither a crime nor a sin though socially unacceptable in this country."

"Long-standing relationship as a concubine, though not a relationship in the nature of a marriage, of course, may at times, deserve protection because that woman might not be financially independent," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab and Haryana High Court live-in-relationships Supreme Court
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp