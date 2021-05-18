Madhya Pradesh CM announces welfare schemes for kin of state govt employees who succumbed to Covid-19

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced twin welfare schemes for the families of the state government employees who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Niyukti Yojana and Mukhya Mantru Covid-19 Vishesh Anugraha Yojana will be launched to take care of the families of those government employees who died of the deadly virus in the line of duty, the CM announced.

“The Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana which will render compassionate appointment in government jobs to dependants of all such employees who died due to COVID-19 infection, has been implemented for all regular permanent workers, workers on workload and contingency fund, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, collector rate, government servants working as outsourced employees,” Chouhan said.

“In the event of death of these employees from Covid infection, an eligible member of their family will be given compassionate appointment in the same type of employment under the scheme.”

Chouhan said that the state government has also decided that in the event of sudden death of any working, regular, permanent workers, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, outsourced, other government servants / employees of the state due to Covid 19, their families will be eligible for an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance.

In the event of a crisis, this ex-gratia amount will provide support to their families.

Anganwadi workers, assistants, ASHA workers, village Kotwars, etc. workers will also be included in this scheme. In the scheme of compassionate appointment, separate plans are also being made for ASHA workers so that the dependants of these families can also get relief and livelihood.

He added that he Covid-19 Compassionate Appointment Scheme will be implemented with effect from March 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Similarly, the Covid-19 Special Grace Scheme will remain in force from March 30, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The CM said that our employees have discharged their duties with full dedication and commitment during Covid crisis. "While we are urging people to stay indoors to stop the chain of infection, these employees are working in the field and carrying out their responsibilities day and night by risking their lives. Due to their efforts, arrangements are running smoothly. Several unfortunate incidents have also occurred. Many of our employees passed away while on duty during Covid-19. It is our responsibility to look after and care for their families.”