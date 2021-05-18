STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man suffering from tuberculosis dies onboard Shramjeevi Express

Virendra Prasad's condition deteriorated around 10.30 pm on Monday, following which the train was stopped at Roza station where doctors declared him dead.

Published: 18th May 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR:A 40-year-old man suffering from tuberculosis died onboard the Shramjeevi Express after his condition deteriorated, an official said on Tuesday.

Virendra Prasad, an e-rickshaw driver, was going to Delhi from Bihar for his medical treatment, In-charge of GRP police station in Shahjahanpur Fazal Rahman Khan said.

His condition deteriorated around 10.30 pm on Monday, following which the train was stopped at Roza station where doctors declared him dead, Khan said.

Prasad, a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar, had been suffering from tuberculosis and was undergoing treatment in Delhi.

He, along with his family, came to Bihar from Delhi when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the national capital, but had to return because of his deteriorating health.

Prasad had tested negative for COVID-19, Khan added.

