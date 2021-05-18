STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM-CARES ventilators come under Congress flak

In the past few days, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have complained that the ventilators provided under PM-CARES Fund have been faulty and are not functioning properly. 

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over some states complaining about faulty ventilators being provided to them under the PM-CARES Fund, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the PM has failed to do his job. “There’s a lot common between PM-CARES ventilator and the PM himself: too much false PR, don’t do their respective jobs, nowhere in sight when needed,” said Gandhi. 

In the past few days, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have complained that the ventilators provided under PM-CARES Fund have been faulty and are not functioning properly. “While the Government of India has failed not just in managing the Covid crisis but also in standing with the people. There are numerous individual stories of strength and altruism every day,” he said on Twitter. Lauding individuals who are helping out people in this crisis, Rahul said: “Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for.”

Meanwhile, the Congress also targeted the Centre over the resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel from INSACOG, the government panel that conducts research on coronavirus. The Congress alleged there is no place for professionals under this dispensation. “The resignation of Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India’s best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Plea in SC against arrests over poster
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs registered against at least 24 persons for putting up posters criticising the Centre’s Covid vaccination policy. The petition filed by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav cited the right to freedom of speech and urged the court that the Delhi Police be directed not to register FIRs or act against those who allegedly put up the posters across the national capital over the past few days. 

