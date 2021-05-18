Punjab announces Rs 10 lakh special grant to each fully vaccinated village

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a special development grant of Rs 10 lakh to every village that achieves 100% vaccination target under the state government’s 'Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan'.

Interacting virtually with over 2,000 village Panchayat head and members, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to Sarpanches and Panches across the state to lead their villages in the fight against Covid

He urged them to motivate people to undergo testing even with mild symptoms, and to get them vaccinated. The government had already permitted Sarpanches to spend from the Panchayat funds for emergency Covid treatment upto a maximum of Rs 50,000, the CM said.

Singh asked the Panchayats to organize special medical camps, and to rope in ex-servicemen who are now part of the state’s fight against the pandemic.

He asked the Sarpaches and Panches to start 'theekri pehra' to prevent infected persons from entering into the villages, and also distribute Fateh Kits to every person who tests positive, besides ensuring proper treatment in case oxygen saturation level goes below 94%.

He also urged the people living in villages to immediately quarantine themselves in case of any symptoms, and get themselves tested to ensure early detection of the infection.

The Chief Minister said, "I alone can't do anything as a Captain. The concerted efforts jointly put in by the team will help us achieve our goal. "While the cases had come down from a daily average of around 9,000 to 6,947, the situation continued to be grim with many people still dying, mainly because they were seeking medical intervention too late to help them. This, he said, was evident from the fact with 64% occupancy of level 2 beds and 85% at level 3.

"Had these people sought medical aid at initial stage, eventually several precious lives could have been saved," he added.

He exhorted villagers to strictly adhere to the health protocols and guidelines issued by the state government from time to time. He said the state government had set up 24x7 helpline '104' for assistance, with all the home isolation patients being monitored through daily calls by health teams. They were also being given food kits comprising 10 kg Atta, 2 kg Chana, 2 kg sugar for each member of the family, in addition to 10 kg Atta being provided by the Union Government.

Food kits to all poor patients, who tested positive, are also being provided as they lose their wages for two weeks or more. Apart from these, the CM said, he had ordered 5 lakh food kits for the poor who are adversely impacted by Covid restrictions.