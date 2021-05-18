STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab announces Rs 10 lakh special grant to each fully vaccinated village

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urged the Sarpanches and Panches to motivate people to get the people in rural areas vaccinated. 

Published: 18th May 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a special development grant of Rs 10 lakh to every village that achieves 100% vaccination target under the state government’s 'Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan'.

Interacting virtually with over 2,000 village Panchayat head and members, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to Sarpanches and Panches across the state to lead their villages in the fight against Covid

He urged them to motivate people to undergo testing even with mild symptoms, and to get them vaccinated. The government had already permitted Sarpanches to spend from the Panchayat funds for emergency Covid treatment upto a maximum of Rs 50,000, the CM said.

Singh asked the Panchayats to organize special medical camps, and to rope in ex-servicemen who are now part of the state’s fight against the pandemic.  

He asked the Sarpaches and Panches to start 'theekri pehra' to prevent infected persons from entering into the villages, and also distribute Fateh Kits to every person who tests positive, besides ensuring proper treatment in case oxygen saturation level goes below 94%.

He also urged the people living in villages to immediately quarantine themselves in case of any symptoms, and get themselves tested to ensure early detection of the infection.

The Chief Minister said, "I alone can't do anything as a Captain. The concerted efforts jointly put in by the team will help us achieve our goal. "While the cases had come down from a daily average of around 9,000 to 6,947, the situation continued to be grim with many people still dying, mainly because they were seeking medical intervention too late to help them. This, he said, was evident from the fact with 64% occupancy of level 2 beds and 85% at level 3. 

"Had these people sought medical aid at initial stage, eventually several precious lives could have been saved," he added.

He exhorted villagers to strictly adhere to the health protocols and guidelines issued by the state government from time to time. He said the state government had set up 24x7 helpline '104' for assistance, with all the home isolation patients being monitored through daily calls by health teams. They were also being given food kits comprising 10 kg Atta, 2 kg Chana, 2 kg sugar for each member of the family, in addition to 10 kg Atta being provided by the Union Government.

Food kits to all poor patients, who tested positive, are also being provided as they lose their wages for two weeks or more. Apart from these, the CM said, he had ordered 5 lakh food kits for the poor who are adversely impacted by Covid restrictions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Covid cases fighting Covid Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan corona-free villages
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp