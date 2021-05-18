UP's Covid managament: ‘Ram Bharose’ for villages, says Allahabad High Court

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has made some embarrassing comments for the Uttar Pradesh government, regarding management of the Covid-19 pandemic and condition of medical facilities in the state.

Referring to an incident of a victim’s body being disposed of as an unidentified one, the bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar said the people of the state have been left ‘Ram Bharose’, which means at the mercy of gods.

“If this is the state of affairs of treatment at a medical college in the city like Meerut, then the entire medical system of the state pertaining to the smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like a famous Hindi saying ‘Ram Bharose’,” said the bench.

Uttar Pradesh has seen an alarming rise in cases and deaths after conducting panchayat elections late last month. The sight of dead bodies floating in the river also raised eyebrows and caused much hue and cry in the last few days.