Rural schemes faring better despite pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the country reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, the Union rural development ministry has shown considerable progress in executing its schemes in the current financial year, data from the ministry has shown.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, around 52 per cent more work has been offered in May this year as compared to May 2019. The work offered last year was around 1.22 crore persons per day. As of May 13 this year, 2.95 crore persons per day have been offered employment.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the works related to constructing roads have seen the biggest progress in the last three years, claimed the ministry. “The cumulative physical progress and the cumulative expenditure under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from April 1 to May 12 this financial year are 1,795.9 km and Rs 1,693.8 crore respectively, which are much higher than the corresponding figures in previous financial years,” the statement added.

As far as the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin is concerned, streamlined workflow has ensured an expenditure of Rs 5,854 crore in the current financial year as compared to Rs 2,512 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1,411 crore in 2019-20 in the corresponding periods, said the ministry.