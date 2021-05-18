STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sacrilege case: Enquiry against Sidhu, pressure on others who criticised Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The state Vigilance Bureau has launched an inquiry against close aides and wife of Sidhu over some land deals.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress MLAs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh, and the state technical education minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, who have have criticised Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over the sacrilege case, are now beginning to feel the heat. The state Vigilance Bureau has launched an inquiry against close aides and wife of Sidhu over some land deals. It has reportedly prepared dossiers against him and his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu. 

Amritsar SSP (Vigilance Bureau) Parampal Singh has submitted a seventeen-page unsigned report on “shady deals” involving Sidhu’s wife or his close aides. The report noted that one of Sidhu’s aides was instrumental in getting Change in Land Use (CLUs) files of illegal and unauthorised colonies cleared. 

Meanwhile, Pargat has allegedly received threats from the political secretary to the chief minister. Pargat said Capt Sandeep Sandhu, the political secretary to Capt Amarinder Singh has threatened to book him in a police case for raising his voice against the CM on the issue of sacrilege and police firing.

“Being a former captain of the Indian hockey team, I was shocked to have gotten such a message. But if speaking truth on the sacrilege and the police firing cases was not acceptable to them, let them do whatever they want,” he said.Pargat alleged that other MLAs and ministers too are being arm-twisted. 

“If the Vigilance has to do something, it should take irrigation scam to its logical conclusion. But the government is making efforts to save the big guns who are involved,” Pargat said. Pargat had met cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi, MP Partap Bajwa, and former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu among others on the sacrilege issue.

For Channi, the trouble has come from the Punjab State Women Commission, which has issued a notice to the state government seeking a status report on a two-year-old case of a female IAS officer, who has accused Channi of sending inappropriate messages to her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sacrilege case Navjot Singh sidhu
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp