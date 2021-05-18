Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Train service suspended for one more week

The authorities have extended the suspension of train services on Banihal-Baramulla route till May 24. The decision was taken after the state government extended the Covid-19 lockdown till May 24 in view of the continuing surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir. The 137-kilometer Banihal-Baramulla rail line connects the Banihal area on Srinagar-Jammu national highway with Baramulla in north Kashmir. It passes through south and central Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Medical college faculty asked to visit Covid wards

In view of a surge in deaths caused by Covid-19 in Jammu despite recording fewer cases than Kashmir, the authorities have ordered senior faculty members of The Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to frequently visit the wards, where Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment. Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo in a communiqué to Principal GMC Jammu stated, “As you are aware that mortality rate among Covid positive patients has increased, and there is a need to reduce the same, which requires immediate corrective measures”. “It is desirable that senior faculty members of the concerned departments of your institution be directed to increase their presence by making frequent rounds of wards,” added the circular.

Cyber police recovers Rs 13 lakh from online fraudsters

The cyber wing of the Kashmir Police has recovered Rs 13 lakh from online fraudsters. The police said multiple victims were duped by the fraudsters in OTP and UPI frauds after which they had lodged complaints with the police. One of the victims lost Rs 2 lakh to a UPI scam. The police acted swiftly and recovered the entire amount. In another incident, a person lost Rs 11 lakh to online fraudsters. On receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and managed to block the amount and get it credited to complainant’s account.

Additional 20K Covid beds to be activated

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths, the authorities have decided to activate about 20,000 Covid Care Centre (CCC) beds in all the 10 districts of Kashmir. The Deputy Commissioners of the 10 districts in the Valley have been given necessary directions. The beds will be used to treat patients with no or mild symptoms, who cannot be put in home isolation. The DCs have been directed to open the CCCs closer to the rural areas while the health department has been asked to work out the feasibility of providing some of these CCC beds with oxygen support. The Covid positive patients will be provided corona kits to tackle the infection effectively. The Asha and Anganwadi workers would be trained and empowered to assist in Covid mitigation efforts.

