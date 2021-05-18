J-K: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Two militants from Albadar outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Khunmoh area of Srinagar on Monday. Police said five militants are still active in the city. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the police received information about the presence of militants in the Khunmoh area.

“Accordingly, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and the Army laid siege to the area. In the early hours Monday, the forces zeroed-in on the target area where the militants were present. The troops asked them to surrender and lay down their weapons. However, they turned down the offer and fired at the forces,” he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two Albadar militants were killed. The security forces recovered two pistols, one hand grenade and three UBGL grenades from the site of the encounter. A house, where the militants were hiding, was partially damaged in the gunfight.

Police identified the deceased militants as Wasim Bashir Pandit and Mudasir Ahmad Khanday, both residents of Pulwama district. Talking to reporters, IGP Vijay Kumar said five local militants are active in Srinagar at present. “The hunt is on to track them. They will either be killed or arrested”. He, however, said militants have many over-ground workers in Srinagar. Many of them have been arrested and booked under the PSA and many others are on police radar.