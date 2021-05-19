STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

22 out of 75 missing from sunk barge confirmed dead: Sources 

The barge 'Papaa-305' had 261 persons on board when it got caught in the storm.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Coast guard rescues 47 crew members from barge Gal Constructor off Palghar coast. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 22 personnel on board accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 still missing, a Navy official said on Wednesday.

The Navy said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 186 of the 273 people who were onboard barge P305 and also two from tugboat Varaprada.

"Search and rescue operations are still on and we haven't lost hopes of bringing them ashore," an official said.

However, the chance of finding survivors is getting bleaker as the hours pass by, he added.

All personnel on board two other barges and an oil rig rendered adrift hours before the "very severe cyclonic storm" made landfall on the Gujarat coast are also safe, a Navy spokesperson said.

The 22 bodies, which the spokesperson called Brave Nature's Victims (BNV), were brought to Mumbai along with 125 of the barge P305 survivors, he said.

Navy warship INS Kochi reached Mumbai on Wednesday carrying the bodies and 125 of the 186 rescuees from P305.

ALSO READ | 'I thought I wouldn't survive': Rescued workmen from barge recall cyclone horror in sea 

"As of Wednesday morning, 186 personnel of barge P305 have been rescued. INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking helicopters are continuing with the search and rescue operations," a Navy spokesperson said.

All the 137 personnel on barge GAL Constructor were rescued on Tuesday by the Navy and Coast Guard.

The 196 personnel on barge SS-3 and 101 personnel on board oil rig Sagar Bhushan are safe, the official said.

Offshore vessels hired by ONGC and SCI towing then to safety.

INS Talwar is also in the area to assist in the SAR ops, he added.

The accommodation barge P305 which was servicing ONGC offshore operations sank on Monday evening, the official said, adding 184 of the 273 personnel on board have been rescued so far.

Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on board went adrift on Monday.

These included barge P305 with 273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board, the official said.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said the ongoing SAR is among the most challenging search and rescue operations in the last four decades.

Navy ships were deployed on Monday after receipt of a request for assistance for barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel on board.

The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabian Sea barge Cyclone Tauktae Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp