STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress MLA challenges Union health minister to prove Pragya Thakur's 'gaumutra' claim

On Sunday, Thakur told a function that the cow urine extract offers protection against lung infections and coronavirus.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur arrives at the special NIA court in connection with the Malegaon blast case in Mumbai Monday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A Congress MLA on Wednesday appealed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the National Health Mission to scientifically prove Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's claim about the 'gaumutra' (cow urine) protection against coronavirus.

In his letter to Harsh Vardhan, senior Congress leader PC Sharma said, "Pragya Singh Thakur is a senior BJP leader and MP from Bhopal. She stated that gaumutra cures the infection of lungs and the COVID-19. Her words must be credible".

On Sunday, Thakur told a function that the cow urine extract offers protection against lung infections and coronavirus.

"Now the pandemic is spread in villages.

It is apprehended that statements of Thakur will leave the villagers who have faith in 'Gau Mata' (the cow) confused and they will start tasking this medication (cow urine) ignoring the well- established treatment of allopathy", said Sharma, who represents the Bhopal South-West Assembly constituency.

The MLA said he wrote to Harsh Vardhan and the National Health Mission commissioner, MP, to "remove this confusion and scientifically certify the 'gaumutra' claim made by Thakur".

Thakur had said 'gaumutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow can keep people away from lung infections.

"I am in a lot of trouble (health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus.

I am not affected by coronavirus infection. I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine (gaumutra ark)," the Bhopal MP had said.

Various statements of Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had sparked controversies in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Pragya Singh Thakur gaumutra
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp