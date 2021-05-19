STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Conspiracy against Hindus': Religious figures criticise linking Kumbh with COVID-19 spread

The seers' comments came a day after the BJP accused the Congress of preparing a 'toolkit' to target the Modi government over the second wave of the pandemic.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several prominent Hindu religious figures on Wednesday criticised attempts to link the recent Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with the spread of COVID-19, saying it is an "insult" to people's faith and traditions.

They also claimed that Uttarakhand did not witness much of a rise in the infections at the time of the festival.

Though the seers did not name any political party, their comments came a day after the BJP accused the Congress of preparing a 'toolkit' to target the Modi government over the second wave of the pandemic and linking the decision to hold the Kumbh with the surge.

The Congress has rejected the charge and lodged a police complaint against senior BJP leaders, accusing them of attributing "fake" documents to it.

"This is a big conspiracy to insult Kumbh Mela and the ancient Hindu religion by preparing such a toolkit. This is a big crime. They should stop insulting over 100 crore Hindus, and people should boycott and oppose such anti-Hindu, anti-India forces," yoga guru Ramdev said in a message.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara said Kumbh symbolises India's values, culture and its sensibilities, and that attempts to link it with the COVID-19 surge are an attack on them.

This shows petty-mindedness of people behind it, he added.

Avdheshanand claimed that statistics showed Uttarakhand, which had hosted the Kumbh, had not seen a spike in COVID-19 numbers when it was held, while the tally rose in other states.

The event was largely held symbolically after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a request, he said.

Amid a COVID-19 surge in the country, Modi had spoken to Avdheshanand on April 17 while Kumbh was underway.

The PM had urged him to ensure that there was only a symbolic participation.

"We seers strongly condemn this disinformation campaign against Kumbh. Doing such politics is not good," Avdheshanand said.

Another religious figure, Swami Kailashanand Giri, said it was unfortunate that people were linking Kumbh to the pandemic surge.

Usually people in crores attend the holy congregation but they did not come even in lakhs this time, and the entire exercise was mostly symbolic, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbh Mela COVID-19 Swami Avdheshanand Giri Juna Akhara Ramdev
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp