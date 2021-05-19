STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM doesn't speak for India: Centre after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's claim of 'new Covid strain'

'Irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships,' said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (R)

By Online Desk

A day after Singapore Health Ministry objected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of a Singapore variant of Covid-19 strain, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said 'Delhi CM does not speak for India.'

The Union Minister, while condeming Kejriwal's comments said, "Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships"

Asserting that the Delhi Chief Minister had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant".

On May 18 Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that a "new Covid strain found in Singapore is dangerous for children. It could come to India in the form of a third wave." 

"My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal further added.

In its reaction, the Singapore health ministry said there was is no truth in the claim.

(Inputs from ENS)

