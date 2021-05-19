STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't test our patience, initiate talks and accept demands: Farmers' body to Modi government

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, for almost six months.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi demanding a repeal of new farm laws. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With spells of rain in the national capital adding to the woes of farmers camping on the borders of Delhi, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday warned the central government to "not test their patience, initiate the dialogue and accept the demands".

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, for almost six months, demanding repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support Price (MSP) and other two issues.

"More than 470 farmers have been martyred in the farmers movement. Many agitators have had to leave their jobs, education and other work. The government's attitude meanwhile shows how inhuman and careless it is towards its own citizens, the 'anna daatas'. If the government cares about its farmers and wants their welfare, then it should initiate dialogue with the farmers and accept their demands," the SKM said in a statement, warning the government to "not test the patience of farmers".

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and the government, but the deadlock has continued as both sides have stuck to their stand.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the laws till further orders and set up a committee to resolve the impasse.

When this government, which "pretends" to do the welfare of farmers, takes "full credit" for increasing production or export in any crop or state, it should also take responsibility for every "human loss and other loss" taking place on the borders of Delhi, the SKM, an umbrella body of agitating farmer unions, said.

The spells of rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, according to the protesting farmers' union, has caused a great deal of "disruption and losses" at the different agitating venues.

"It has been a chaotic situation with regard to food and accommodation, due to the rains. Roads and several parts of the protest sites have been filled up with rainwater," the farmers said.

"For six months now, in all such circumstances, in the absence of any government facilities and support, the protesting farmers themselves are handling such situations," they claimed.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukta Kisan Morcha Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp