Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC permits Hany Babu to be shifted to Breach Candy Hospital 

Hany Babu moved the HC on Wednesday morning seeking medical aid for an eye infection that he developed after contracting COVID-19.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the shifting of Delhi University Professor Hany Babu to Breach Candy hospital by Thursday for medical treatment. He is an accused in Bhima Koregaon case.

Prof Hany Babu had tested positive for Covid-19, and is suffering from black fungus infection. Last week, authorities of the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai brought him to the J J Hospital, from where he was shifted to the G T Hospital.

A bench, comprising Justices SJ Kathawala and Surendra Tavade, said the patient deserves to get the medical treatment of his choice, given the current situation.  The NIA had opposed saying said the city-based J J Hospital, KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital were all equipped to treat Babu.

Meanwhile the court also directed the Dean of Sir JJ hospital to constitute an panel to examine the health of Father Stan Swamy. The bench also directed the state government to submit a report of the medical examination by May 21.The court asked the prison authorities to arrange for him to be produced before the HC via video-conferencing at 4 pm on May 21. 

