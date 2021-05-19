STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata HC comes down heavily on Mamata over protest

 Says Monday’s agitation gives ground for transfer of trial

Published: 19th May 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may have been following her convention of agitations during the dharna at the CBI office in Kolkata on Monday, but it seems to have gone against the four party leaders arrested in the Narada sting operation case, with the High Court taking serious view of the matter, legal experts said. Pulling up Mamata Banerjee for the dharna, while Trinamool supporters agitated in front of the Central agency’s office, the Kolkata High Court in a late night sitting on Monday criticised the “manner in which pressure was sought to be put”. 

Staying a CBI special court’s order granting interim bail to the four accused and remanding them — TMC ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and Kolkata former mayor Sovan Chatterjee in judicial custody, the court observed: “We are not touching the merits of the controversy but the manner in which pressure was sought to be put will not inspire confidence of the people in the rule of law.” 

Legal experts in Kolkata High Court said that Mamata was following her convention by staging protest. 
“It is her trademark style. She sat on dharna for one month in Singur against the then Left Front government’s land acquisition. She staged a sit-in-demonstration in Nandigram. She again sat on dharna when the CBI arrived at the office of the former police commissioner of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar. Now, it seems, her dharna at the CBI’s office went against the accused in the High Court,” said a senior lawyer.

The CBI, in its petition, stated the details of Mamata’s act and the obstructions created by the TMC supporters in front its Nizam Palace office. The investigating agency also sought the court’s approval to transfer the case to another state. Referring to CBI’s petition, the High Court said: “In our opinion, the aforesaid facts are sufficient to take cognizance of the present matter with reference to the request of the learned Solicitor General of India for examination of the issue regarding transfer of the trial.”

In the petition, CBI also alleged that Bengal law minister Malay Ghatak, along with supporters, mobbed the court where the accused were to be presented. The central agency had to produce the four accused in front of the lower court’s magistrate virtually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mamata banerjee
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp