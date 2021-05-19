STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reported 512 oxygen-related deaths during second wave of Covid: Open data tracker

The open data tracker was created with an aim to "archive lost lives due to the lack of oxygen and counter the ongoing denial and erasure of these deaths in official and government narratives."

Published: 19th May 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to 512 deaths have taken place between April and May 16 either due to lack of oxygen, shortage or denial in India during its second wave of Covid-19, a community of open data professionals have estimated. 

The open data tracker made by Data Meet was created with an aim to "archive lost lives due to the lack of oxygen and counter the ongoing denial and erasure of these deaths in official and government narratives."

The publicly available tracker estimated that the highest number of oxygen related deaths (83 deaths) took place across five medical colleges in Goa. Karnataka reposted 54 such deaths till May 16, including 36 persons at  Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, 4 patients at KBN Hospital at Kalaburagi, 2 patients at Arka Hospital in Bengaluru, 5 at Shri Bhanji D Khimji Lifeline Hospital in Hubballi, 4 at Kalaburagi government hospital and 3 at Belagavi government hospital.

"We started this project in May and have covered deaths that have taken place since April 2021, releasing updated data every Sunday night. We noticed the number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen and we wanted to record it, so it will not get lost a few years from now. They deserve to be noticed," said Bengaluru-based Thejesh GN, founder of Data Meet, which also made a similar tracker of deaths during the 2020 nationwide lockdown, caused by hunger during migration, suicide, lathicharge and other similar factors.

The tracker has reported 59 deaths in Maharashtra, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 59 in Delhi, 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in Andhra Pradesh, 22 in Haryana, 4 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6 in Punjab, 37 in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Gujarat, 5 in Uttarakhand, 9 in Rajasthan, 8 in Bihar, 15 in Telangana, 1 in Chhattisgarh, 1 in West Bengal and 5 in Jharkhand.

The‌ ‌oxygen related deaths‌ ‌recorded‌ ‌are‌ ‌based‌ ‌on‌ ‌reports‌ ‌from‌ ‌newspapers‌ ‌and‌ ‌news‌ ‌media‌ ‌in‌ ‌English‌ ‌and‌ ‌regional‌ ‌languages, social media, and‌ ‌networks‌ ‌of‌ ‌volunteers‌ ‌working‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌ground, as per the website projects.datameet.org/covid19/. 

The team comprises independent‌ ‌group‌ ‌of‌ ‌volunteers,‌ ‌researchers,‌ lawyers, ‌journalists,‌ ‌students,‌ ‌and‌ ‌activists.‌ They have been tracking the sources, verifying‌ ‌details,‌ ‌checking‌ ‌for‌ ‌duplication,‌ and extracting necessary information from these reports, with the hope that this documentation will provide lessons, now and in the future.

"In cases where government agencies or hospital authorities have denied that deaths were because of oxygen denial, we have relied on multiple media reports to assess facts," their website read.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen shortage oxygen shortage deaths in India Data Meet Open data tracker
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp