Manipur government calls for muting ambulance sirens amid Covid-19 anxiety

Published: 19th May 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

covid ambulance, covid cremation, covid rule violation

Manipur on May 18 reported 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 40,683. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has called for muting sirens of ambulances in the state in a bid to reduce anxiety and panic amid the COVID-19 gloom, officials said.

The state's medical directorate, in a memorandum, urged chief medical officers, medical superintendents, staff of private hospitals and ambulance operators to "silence sirens as they are panicking people and causing social anxiety".

"Only if roads are blocked, sirens should be activated," it added.

The state government had earlier imposed curfew in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur on May 8, which has been extended till May 28.

Manipur on Tuesday reported 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 40,683.

The death toll climbed to 612 with 20 more fatalities.

