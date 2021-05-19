Cyclone Tauktae: Why Modi only visited Gujarat, ask Maharashtra leaders

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leaders of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting just Gujarat and announcing an immediate relief package for that state when five other states have also been affected by the Cyclone Tauktae.

The NCP minister Nawab Malik asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by the cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Diu.

Is this not “clear-cut discrimination”? Malik, who is also the NCP’s national spokesperson, asked.

“In Konkan, this is mango season and the farms of many mango farmers got damaged by the cyclone. Many trees were uprooted. We would have been happy if PM Narendra Modi visited these areas. Narendra Modi is PM for all India, not for only Gujarat state,” Malik said

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said tweeted, “#CycloneTauktae ravaged the West coast of the country. It affected 5 states. Yet, PM @narendramodi toured & announced financial aid only to Gujarat. Why is he behaving like a PM of Gujarat?”