NHRC seeks report on UP jail killings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought an action taken report on the May 14 killing of three inmates in a shootout in Chitrakoot jail from the Uttar Pradesh DGP, the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and Chitrakoot jail superintendent through DIG, Prison, Prayagraj. The authorities have been asked to submit the report within ten weeks into the incident of the killing of three inmates in a shootout inside Chitrakoot Jail on May 14.

On May 14, a prisoner had allegedly snatched a pistol from a prison personnel and killed two other prisoners. Subsequently, he was also killed in firing by the jail staff. The rights panel asked the authorities to file a detailed report (covering all the aspect leading to the death of the prisoners/encounter), copies of all relevant GD entry or extract including departure, arrival of police/forces before and after the encounter, copy of seizure memo.

It said that the ATR must also include MLC reports of the injured police personnel, if any, details of criminal history of the deceased persons, if any (including the present status of case(s) registered against the deceased). The rights panel further said that the ATR should also contain site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details (including positioning of forces/police and deceased during the encounter), Inquest report, Post-mortem examination report of each of the deceased (typed copy of PMR especially injury along with diagram of entry-exit/ wound)

The report should clearly mention whether blackening/charring/tattooing was present or not, and also contain videocassette/CD of post mortem examination of each of the deceased, result of the forensic examination of “hand wash” of the deceased to ascertain the presence of residue of gun powder, report of ballistic expert on examination of the arms and ammunition alleged to have been used by the deceased and his companions.

The panel also called for “report of fingerprints expert, clearly mentioning whether the chance prints found on seized weapon matches with the fingerprints of the victim alleged to have fired the weapon recovered or otherwise, details of the investigation agency among other details.

Report on fake encounter allegations

The Commission further said that other reports, if applicable, are also to be submitted before it. The reports must include copy of the dead body handover memo, if applicable; copy of identification memo, if applicable; copies of relevant wireless log; action taken on a complaint by a relative of deceased or other persons alleging killing in a fake encounter/negligence on the part of public servants