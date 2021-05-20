71-year-old seer dies by suicide at temple in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 71-year-old seer allegedly committed suicide at a Jain temple in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The seer, Manohar Lal Muni Maharaj, hanged himself at the temple on Wednesday night, he said.

The official said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the seer purportedly mentioned that "his guru appeared in his dream and asked him to come back as his work on the earth was completed".

"There is nothing suspicious. We have recovered the suicide note in which he mentioned why he is taking the extreme step. We are conducting further probe into the case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-7) Prashant Kadam said.

After the incident, the body was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)