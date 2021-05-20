After black fungus, Bihar reports four cases of white fungus in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: After the spread of black fungus infections, Bihar on Thursday reported four cases of white fungus.

According to the state health department, the infection of white fungus has been diagnosed with four patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Till now, complaints of black fungus were reported in Covid patients after their recovery. Now, the problem of white fungus has created a kind of fear psychosis among the Covid patients.

Dr. SN Singh, head of the Microbiology, Department of PMCH, confired the white fungus cases. He said all available treatments are being provided to the patients.

The white fungus damages the skin of the patients and on being neglected, poses threat to the lives of patients.

So far, more than 50 cases of black fungus have been detected in Bihar. Recently, a doctor and a woman patient lost their lives to black fungus in the state.

ALSO WATCH | ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BLACK FUNGUS