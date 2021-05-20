STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After black fungus, Bihar reports four cases of white fungus in Patna

The white fungus damages the skin of the patients and on being neglected, poses threat to the lives of patients.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Patna Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

PATNA: After the spread of black fungus infections, Bihar on Thursday reported four cases of white fungus.

According to the state health department, the infection of white fungus has been diagnosed with four patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Till now, complaints of black fungus were reported in Covid patients after their recovery. Now, the problem of white fungus has created a kind of fear psychosis among the Covid patients.

Dr. SN Singh, head  of the Microbiology, Department of PMCH, confired the white fungus cases. He said all available treatments are being provided to the patients.

The white fungus damages the skin of the patients and on being neglected, poses threat to the lives of patients.

So far, more than 50 cases of black fungus have been detected in Bihar. Recently, a doctor and a woman patient lost their lives to black fungus in the state.

ALSO WATCH | ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BLACK FUNGUS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus white fungus Bihar black fungus cases Bihar Covid cases
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp