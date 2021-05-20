STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP says Mamata Banerjee tried to derail PM Modi's meeting with district magistrates

Accusing Banerjee of not allowing the DM of North 24 Parganas to participate in the meeting of district officials with the prime minister, the BJP said her behaviour is highly condemnable.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, alleging that she tried to derail Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with district magistrates (DMs).

Accusing Banerjee of not allowing the DM of North 24 Parganas to participate in the meeting of district officials with the prime minister, the BJP said her behaviour is highly condemnable.

Modi held a second round of interaction with DMs and field officials on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

"She (Banerjee) rarely attends the meetings called by the prime minister and today, she tried to derail the meeting between the prime minister and the district magistrates," Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"If the prime minister is talking to the district magistrates on the good work done by them in their districts and sharing their good practices with others, what is wrong with that?" he asked.

Prasad said Banerjee's behaviour is "shameful" and "least expected" from a chief minister of a state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo should rise above politics and work for the welfare of people as the country needs to speak in unison, he said.

Underlining that Modi has repeatedly been engaging himself with the stakeholders in handling the pandemic situation, Prasad said the prime minister has also spoken with the DMs of opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Modi asked the officials on Thursday to record the spread of the coronavirus infection and its seriousness among youngsters and children, and cautioned them saying the challenge posed by COVID-19 will remain as long it is present in the country even on a "minor scale".

Meanwhile, Banerjee alleged that Modi's meeting with the chief ministers on the COVID situation was "super flop", as she and many of her counterparts from other states were not allowed to speak, which was akin to insulting them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PM Modi West Bengal BJP
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp