Black fungus declared epidemic as Rajasthan needs complete data of patients: Gehlot

Published: 20th May 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the black fungus infection was notified an epidemic in Rajasthan as the state government is required to have complete details of patients suffering from it.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Pandemic Act.

Recently, several states have reported a rise in mucormycosis cases among COVID-19 patients.

"The state government is required to have complete details of patients of mucormycosis (black fungus). In view of this, the disease has been notified as epidemic and notifiable disease in the entire state under the Rajasthan Pandemic Act, 2020," Gehlot said in a tweet.

The state government on Wednesday had declared mucormycosis as an epidemic.

Around 100 patients in Rajasthan are affected by black fungus.

For treatment, a separate ward has also been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, as per protocol.

The state recorded 127 Covid-19 deaths and 7,680 cases on Thursday, taking the overall numbers to 7,346 fatalities and 8,97,193 infections.

Among the fresh fatalities, Jaipur reported the highest number of 21 deaths, followed by Jodhpur (10), Udaipur and Bikaner (9 each), according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 1,517 were reported from Jaipur, while 601 and 427 people tested positive in Jodhpur and Kota respectively.

A total of 7,45,873 people have so far recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,43,974, the report said.

