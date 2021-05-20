BSF jawan injured in firing by cattle smugglers along Bangladesh border in West Bengal
A jawan sustained bullet injury on his right ankle, following which the patrol lobbed a round from the pump action gun and the smugglers from both the sides fled, a spokesperson said.
Published: 20th May 2021 11:39 AM | Last Updated: 20th May 2021 11:39 AM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: A BSF jawan suffered a bullet injury in the firing by trans-border cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.
The incident was reported on Wednesday around 8 pm near the Putiabaromasia border post of the Border Security Force in Cooch Behar district, they said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said a force patrol noticed that about 10-15 cattle smugglers were moving towards the border to meet some Bangladeshi miscreants for pushing across about 6-7 cattles.
"BSF troops rushed to the place and challenged them to stop and lobbed a chilly grenade towards the Indian miscreants.
"But, the miscreants did not pay heed to the warning and instead fired 4-5 rounds at the BSF personnel," the spokesperson said.
A jawan sustained bullet injury on his right ankle, following which the patrol lobbed a round from the pump action gun and the smugglers from both the sides fled, he said.
The injured jawan has been admitted to a local hospital and his condition is stable, the spokesperson said.