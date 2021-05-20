Court asks accused to donate money to Maharashtra CM's relief fund for violating COVID-19 curbs

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here has directed two men, accused of beating up a man during a cricket match, to contribute Rs 5,000 each to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund for violating the COVID-19 curbs.

The court passed the order on Wednesday while allowing the duo's anticipatory bail application.

The accused Prashant Ade and Muriladhar Jadhav had allegedly assaulted a man for applauding a shot during a cricket match in Aarey colony earlier this month.

Following this, the duo was booked under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Fearing arrest, the accused had approached the Dindoshi sessions court for a pre-arrest bail.

Sessions judge Krupesh More allowed their bail application, but penalised them for violating the restrictions imposed in the state in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court observed that second wave of the pandemic has struck civil society hard.

The virus has engulfed the whole world, and therefore, the guidelines issued by the government from time to time have to be followed by citizens, as they are issued in public interest to control the viral spread, it said.

"Since both the applicants have violated the directions, they owe duty towards the society to compensate for the same. Hence, both the applicants are directed to deposit Rs 5,000 each in the Chief Ministers Covid Relief Fund," the order said.