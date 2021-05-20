Delhi HC asks Centre to inform on steps taken to import medicine for 'black fungus' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to inform about steps taken to import medicine used for treating black fungus which is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered people as the drug is in shortage in the country.

The court asked the Central government to file a status on present production capacity of the medicine, details of producers licensed to produce it, enhanced capacity and by when the increased capacity be able to be manufactured.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Centre should right now take steps to get the medicine, Amphotericin B, from wherever it is available in the world.

The court was told that currently Delhi has around 200 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus).