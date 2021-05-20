STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DST think-tank suggests COVID command centre in each district to manage pandemic in villages

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A COVID-19 command centre should be established in each district, equipped with necessary infrastructure and manpower to ensure both way information flow between it and villages, a think tank under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has suggested.

This can help achieve an optimum use of available resources and also usage of data for other scientific purposes, the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) suggested.

According to TIFAC, all the districts COVID-19 Command Centres should be connected with the State COVID-19 Command Centre, which will be the repository of information of the entire state.

Similarly, all state COVID-19 Command Centres will be connected digitally with the Central COVID-19 command centre so that information of all states and villages of India is available centrally.

The entire information should be transferred and stored digitally so that time-series data is available at the central COVID-19 command centre for the whole of India and at the states COVID-19 Command Centre for the entire states.

"A COVID-19 command centre should be established in each district, equipped with necessary infrastructure and manpower to ensure both way information flow between COVID-19 Command Centre and villages. This can help optimum use of available resources and also usage of data for other scientific purposes," the DST said.

The COVID -19 surge has become more serious than predicted, spreading faster, particularly during the second wave and penetrating the rural areas as well, it said.

