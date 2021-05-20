STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police thrash woman for not wearing mask in public in Madhya Pradesh; two cops suspended

In the video, some police personnel, including a female cop, were seen beating up the woman, pushing her down and dragging her by her hair.

Published: 20th May 2021

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

SAGAR: A woman was allegedly beaten up and dragged by some police personnel on a road for not wearing a face mask while going out to buy vegetables amid the COVID- 19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, leading the administration to suspend two cops on Thursday.

After a video of the incident, which took place on Monday in Rahli town, went viral, a police official said the woman allegedly hit a female cop first.

Taking the incident seriously, Sagar districts Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Singh, after a probe, suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) L N Tiwari and woman constable Archana Dimha.

The two did not handle the situation in a professional manner and damaged the image of police," said an order issued by the SP.

The victim and her daughter were stopped by police around 11 am on Monday for not wearing face masks, a mandatory requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, as per case details.

They had stepped out to buy vegetables.

The police tried to take them away in a jeep to an open jail as punishment for not observing COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, but the duo resisted and allegedly hit a policewoman who was part of the patrolling team.

In the video, some police personnel, including a female cop, could be seen beating up the woman, pushing her down and dragging her by the hair.

However, Rahli's sub-divisional officer of police, Kamal Singh, said the "video showed only half the incident".

"The woman hit a female cop first and the latter had bruises on her face of an injury caused by nails," he said.

