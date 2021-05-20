STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three teachers on poll-duty died due to COVID, not 1600: UP Minister's claim mounts pressure on Yogi govt

Growing pressure by employee-teachers bodies sees CM Yogi Adityanath assure that government is committed to kin of all deceased teachers-employees

Published: 20th May 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A major controversy has erupted in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh after state’s Primary Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi claimed that just three teachers and not 1600-plus teachers -who were deployed in recent Panchayat poll duties had died of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Dwivedi had said, "Some teachers bodies and opposition parties politicians are spreading misinformation about 1600-plus teachers of the Basic Shiksha Parishad having died during the panchayat poll duties. As per the report of the State Election Commission (SEC) only three teachers have died during the panchayat poll duties. The dependents of those teachers will be provided government jobs as well as Rs 30 lakh as compensation.”

Not only have the UP Prathmik Shikshak Sangh and State Government Employees Association accused the Yogi Adityanath government of concealing the actual death figures of teachers who died of COVID, after being deployed in Panchayat poll duty. And all opposition parties, including SP, BSP and Congress too have slammed the government over the development.

Sensing the growing pressure by the employees and teachers associations in the matter following threats by them to strike over the government observation, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the state’s chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (ACS-Panchayati Raj) to discuss the matter with the SEC and find ways to compensate teachers and other state government employees, who died of COVID-19, after duties in the panchayat polls.

"Every death is sad for us and the government is sensitive and committed to the kin of all those employees who lost their lives due to COVID. The government is with the families of all those employees, including teachers, cops and other employees, who either lost lives during the poll duty or else died after being infected with COVID during the poll duties,” the CM said in a official statement issued on Thursday.

Reacting sharply to the minister’s statements, the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh head, Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that 1,621 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died since the first week of April following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19. Of these 1,621 deaths, more than 90 per cent of the teachers were on panchayat election duty. He also demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation to the kin of each of the deceased teachers and state government employees, who died of COVID infection contracted during the poll duty.

The state basic school teachers’ body head found support from the State Employees Union leader Hari Kishore Tewari, who accused the government of concealing the actual casualty figures. “In the list of Jhansi district only which has been released by DM-Jhansi on May 8, ten deaths were shown in Jhansi alone due to Covid, which proves that the government is lying.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh teachers death panchayat poll covid deaths Coronavirus
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp