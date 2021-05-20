STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP cops book villager for complaining to media on Covid

An FIR was lodged against Yogesh Talan, the husband of former village head of Mewla Gopalgarh, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, among others, on Monday night at the Jewar Police Station.

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP Police have booked a villager for allegedly spreading “false information” in the media about the neglect of Covid positive patients in a village in Greater Noida of UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Yogesh Talan, husband of a former village pradhan of Mewla Gopalgarh village, was booked on Monday under various sections of the IPC as well as the Epidemic Act. “The complaint was lodged by the Jewar PHC in charge. Efforts are on to arrest him,” said Jewar police station in-charge Umesh Singh.

The PHC in-charge has alleged that an elderly man was reporting fever for a few days and was getting treatment from a local quack. When his condition started worsening, he was taken to Jewar CHC, where he tested Covid positive. Doctors referred him for admission to a designated Covid hospital.

“Instead, the patient told doctors that he would get admitted to a private hospital. However, he continued to be treated by the quack,” said the police. Some days later, the patient complained of difficulty in breathing for which the PHC gave him oxygen support. “Meanwhile, the accused called journalists and narrated them a false story of neglect by government doctors in Greater Noida,” the Jewar SHO said.

