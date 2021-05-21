STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Boosting cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines to be focus of Jaishankar's 5-day visit to US

It will be the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Procurement of coronavirus vaccines and raw materials to boost domestic production is set to be a major focus area of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's five-day visit to the United States beginning Monday.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar will hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and meet other senior officials of the Biden administration during his visit from May 24 to 28.

It will be the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

It is learnt that Jaishankar is likely to press for further speeding up of the supply of raw materials from the US to boost vaccine production in India besides exploring the option of joint production.

There is a view in India that the Defence Production Act (DPA) of the US has put some restrictions on the export of raw materials by American companies.

In early February, the US government invoked the DPA to limit exports of the raw materials to expand domestic vaccine production.

Hit by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India has been focusing on ramping up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines as well their procurement from abroad.

"In Washington DC, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship," the MEA said in a statement.

It said he will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar had met Blinken earlier this month on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of G-7 countries in London.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India is engaged with American entities for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and their possible manufacturing in India subsequently.

"We remain engaged with US entities on the prospect of procuring vaccines from the US and also perhaps manufacturing them in India subsequently," Bagchi said.

The US announced earlier this week that it will share an additional 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses with other countries in addition to the 60 million it has already committed.

The Biden administration has not yet announced the possible recipients of the vaccine doses.

Recently, Charge D'Affaires of the US embassy Daniel B Smith said the US was looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines in India and ways to help manufacturers like the Serum Institute of India (SII) to boost production.

As India was facing a rapid increase in coronavirus infections, the US sent six plane loads of life-saving supplies in support of the country's fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the US sent to India raw materials for vaccine production which it said would enable the manufacture of 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccines.

Providing raw materials for the production of coronavirus vaccines was a major component of the Biden administration's announcement on medical aid to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar EAM US US India ties
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp