First destroyer of Indian Navy to be decommissioned today

NEW DELHI: The glorious era of Indian Navy’s first destroyer will come to an end with the decommissioning INS Rajput on Friday. It served the nation for 41 years.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, Spokesperson Indian Navy told, “The solemn decommissioning ceremony will be held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. Owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the ceremony will be a low-key event attended only by in-station officers and sailors with strict observance of COVID protocols.”



INS Rajput, with the motto “Raj Karega Rajput”, was the lead ship of the Kashin-class destroyers built by the erstwhile USSR was commissioned on 04 May 1980 and participated in some of the most important operations and served in both Western and Eastern Fleets of the Indian Navy.



“The Ship was part of Operation Aman off Sri Lanka to assist Indian Peace Keeping Force, Operation Pawan for patrolling duties off the coast of Sri Lanka, Operation Cactus to resolve hostage situation off the Maldives, and Operation Crowsnest off Lakshadweep.” told Madhwal.



The ship also participated in numerous bilateral and multi-national exercises. The ship was also the first Indian Naval Ship to be affiliated with an Indian Army regiment – the Rajput Regiment.



The keel of the ship was laid on 11 Sep 1976 and she was launched on 17 Sep 1977. The ship was commissioned as INS Rajput on 04 May 1980 at Poti, Georgia by His Excellency Shri IK Gujral, the Ambassador of India to USSR with Capt Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as her first Commanding Officer. INS Rajput was constructed in the 61 Communards Shipyard in Nikolaev (present-day Ukraine) under her original Russian name ‘Nadezhny’ meaning ‘Hope’.



In her glorious 41 years, the ship had 31 Commanding Officers at her helm with the last CO taking charge of the ship on 14 Aug 2019.



The poignant ceremony will take place as the sun sets on 21 May 21, the Naval Ensign and the Commissioning Pennant will be hauled down for the last time onboard INS Rajput, symbolising the decommissioning, Madhwal said.