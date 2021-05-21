STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Floccinaucinihilipilification: Tharoor's latest tongue-twister in friendly banter with KTR

Oxford dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

Published: 21st May 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words, on Friday threw in another head scratcher, floccinaucinihilipilification.

The noun, which had Twitterati once again running for their dictionaries, came up as Tharoor engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president K T Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names.

Oxford dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

It started with Rama Rao, or KTR as he is popularly called, wondering why medicine names are so tough to pronounce.

"On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with this unpronounceable names for meds? - Posaconazole - Cresemba - Tocilzumab - Remdesivir - Liposomal Amphoterecin - Flavipiravir - Molnupiravir - Baricitinib. And the list goes on," he said on Thursday night.

He tagged the tweet and added in another post, tongue firmly in cheek, "I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this."

Tharoor responded to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader, popularly known as KTR, in the same spirit.

"Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS?" "Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean," the MP from Thiruvnanthapuram tweeted.

The author-politician had slipped in another not-used-so-often word.

But there was scarcely any attention on "procrustean', an adjective defined by Oxford as "(especially of a framework or system) enforcing uniformity or conformity without regard to natural variation or individuality".

The focus was on the many-syllabled floccinaucinihilipilification -- 29 letters and three more than the English alphabet.

According to the Cambridge dictionary, "The honour of being the longest non-technical word goes to floccinaucinihilipilification."

It also said it's an 18th-century coinage that combines four Latin prefixes meaning "nothing".

Several people responded to Tharoor's post, with many joking about how difficult it was to pronounce the word and many others sharing memes on it.

Tharoor has been a man of many words earlier too.

In the past, he has stumped people with rarely used English words such as "farrago" and "troglodyte".

While farrago means a confused mixture, a troglodyte means a person regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Congress floccinaucinihilipilification K T Rama Rao Oxford dictionary
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp