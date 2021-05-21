STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gold pledging on the rise as stress hits households

Reserve Bank data show people are increasingly turning to gold and personal loans to meet basic expenditure and medical emergencies

Published: 21st May 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

According to the latest RBI data, loans against gold have jumped a whopping 82% since March 2020.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With businesses shut, jobs lost and salaries slashed, many people are pledging their household gold savings to borrow money to meet their essential expenditure as well as emergency medical requirements, show official data from the Reserve Bank of India. 

According to the latest RBI data, loans against gold have jumped a whopping 82% since March 2020. At the same time, consumer durables and education loans are down by 21.4% and 3%, respectively, showing how people affected by the economic stress induced by the coronavirus pandemic are prioritising their spending.

The outstanding loans against gold went up from Rs 33,303 crore in March 2020 to Rs 60,464 crore in March this year, pushing the overall personal loan portfolio of financial institutions up by 10.02%.  One of the main reasons for the spike in gold loan is the increase in emergency spending due to the second Covid wave, loss of income, and reluctance of banks to give unsecured personal loans, forcing people to pull out gold ornaments and rush to banks to raise money.

According to bankers, the trend is likely to continue. “The surge in gold loans is likely to go up further. While demand for gold loan was already high even last year, we saw fresh demand from April onwards. One out of every three loan queries is about gold loan. In fact, low income and lack of collateral have forced many people to opt for that,” said a senior official with State Bank of India.

Getting personal loans has also become tough with banks becoming more cautious about unsecured loans. So, people who have lost job and still have monthly instalments to pay, are using gold jewellery as the last resort to take yet another loan. “The rejection rate is going high for personal loan criteria. We have been asked to go for additional KYCs including salary slips, and asking for collaterals including stocks and other assets. The management is very careful, considering the fear of high NPA,” an executive with ICICI Bank said.

The central bank had already warned that the direct fallout of the Covid will be on public spending. Data from the RBI reveal that loans for consumer durables plunged as much as 21.4% with loan outstanding dropping to Rs 7,307 crore in March 2021 from Rs 9,299 crore in March 2020. Education loan outstanding was also down by Rs 65,744 crore to Rs 63,805 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold pledging coronavirus
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp