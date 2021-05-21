STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hemaram Chaudhary's resignation a matter of concern: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

The sixth time MLA from Gudhamalani assembly seat of Barmer, Hemaram Chaudhary had sent his resignation to the state assembly speaker on Tuesday.

Published: 21st May 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said senior legislator Hemaram Chaudhary's resignation is a matter of concern.

"Chaudhary is the senior-most MLA of the House. He has been a major contributor to Rajasthan and Congress politics.

There is hardly any other example matching his simplicity, honesty and humility in the Congress. His resignation is a matter of great concern," Pilot told reporters here.

Pilot had reached the party office on Friday to pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The sixth time MLA from Gudhamalani assembly seat of Barmer, Hemaram Chaudhary had sent his resignation to the state assembly speaker on Tuesday.

Though the speaker has not yet decided on his resignation, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had said it was a party's "family matter" and would be resolved soon.

Chaudhary was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly and also a former revenue minister.

Chaudhary had supported Pilot camp with other legislators who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leadership last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Congress Hemaram Chaudhary
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp