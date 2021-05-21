STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA panel to probe death of 96 Covid-infected doctors in Bihar

The committee will investigate the reasons behind their death, said Dr Sunil Kumar, honorary state secretary of Bihar chapter of IMA.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday constituted a committee of prominent doctors in Patna to investigate the reasons behind the highest number of doctors' death in the state.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, the honorary state secretary of Bihar chapter of IMA, 96 doctors including Dr TN Singh, director of Bihar Health department, Dr VK Sinha (skin specialist), Dr Rana Mithilesh (radiologist), Dr Shatrughan Ram (joint replacement surgeon), Dr JA Goswami (Bihar health services, Saran), Dr Ajay Aggarwal and Dr Prabhat Kumar (Patna’s topmost cardiologists) died of Covid during the second wave of Covid in Bihar.

“Bihar reported the highest number of doctors' death in the country. The committee formed by the IMA will investigate the reasons behind their death. These doctors attained martyrdom while serving the people,” Dr Sunil Kumar said.

Recently, Dr US Kumar became the first doctor from Bihar to die of black fungus. At present, more than 400 Covid-infected health personnel are undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ | Covid and mucor hunting together? Experts for studies to find out reasons for black fungus outbreak

The IMA’s committee has Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh as its chairman, Dr Ajay Kumar (convener), Dr (Capt.) VS Singh, Dr Manju Gita Mishra, Dr Basant Singh, Dr DP Singh, Dr Rajiva Ranjan and Dr Sunil Kumar as the members.

“They will submit the report to the IMA after finding out the reasons behind the deaths of such a huge number of doctors. The probe report will also be shared with the government,” Dr Sunil Kumar said.

More than 329 doctors died of Covid in the ongoing second wave in India.

After Bihar, more than 73 doctors had died in Delhi, 41 in UP, 22 in AP and 20 in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Pratyay Amrit, the additional chief secretary, who is heading the state health department, said the government is mulling to declare the outbreak of black fungus as an epidemic. Bihar has reported more than 197 cases of black fungus and four cases of white fungus.

A Centre of Excellence has been set up in the Patna IGIMS and the AIIMS for the specialised treatment of black fungus patients.

The medicines prescribed for black fungus patients have been made avaibale in all the government hospitals to meet the requirement, Amrit said.

TAGS
IMA doctors' death Bihar doctors' death
