STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

International footballer forced to work as daily wage labourer in brick kiln 

During the last lockdown, the local administration had helped her in terms of money, but that could not be the solution, says Sangeeta Soren.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sangeeta Soren working at a brick kiln (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Forced to take up the job of a daily wage labourer in a brick kiln after other family members lost their livelihood in the lockdown, international footballer Sangeeta Soren of Dhanbad seeks government support to make her dreams true. 

However, Sangeeta, 20, ensures she has time for practising football at the nearby stadium every morning.

Sangeeta grew up playing football along with the boys in her village Bansmudi near Dhanbad and later joined girl’s football club in Dhanbad to hone her skills. Within two years, she was selected for International Football tournament in Bhutan.

“I used to see boys playing football in my village from outside the ground and wait for the ball to come out so that I could kick it for once. Gradually, looking at my interest in football, boys allowed me to play with them. Considering at my dedication and abilities, some of the senior players in my village
took me to women’s football club in 2016,” said Sangeeta. That was a turning point in her life.

“Within a year, I went for the trail for state team for which I got selected and played the junior Women’s National tournament for two consecutive years. Later, while playing under-17 national tournament in Goa, I got selected for Asian Youth Uner-17 Football Tournament in Bhutan in 2018,” said Sangeeta.

ALSO READ |  Fearing exclusion of smartphone-less tribals, Jharkhand seeks to use own app for vaccination

Everything was fine and she was working hard with full dedication chasing her passion, but all of a sudden this pandemic disturbed the financial condition of her family and she was forced her to take up the job of a daily wage labourer, she added.

“My father partially lost his eye-sight due to old age and my brother was not getting work due to the lockdown. So, I had no choice but to start working to support my family. Therefore, I decided to work as a daily wage labourer at a local brick kiln a few weeks back,” said Sangeeta. Before this, she never had to think about earning money as both her father and brother were earning enough to support the family, she added.

“Even though it is difficult, I did not lose hope and make it sure to practise every day at the nearby stadium in Dhanbad as football is my passion and I want to live it till my last breathe,” said Sangeeta. During the last lockdown, the local administration had helped her in terms of money, but that could not be the solution, she added.

“In order to continue practice, I need to concentrate on my game. If I keep on thinking about meeting the two ends, it will be difficult to excel in this field. The state government must think about it so that I could devote all my time in games,” said Sangeeta.

Secretary of Dhanbad District Football Association, while asserting that Sageeta is going through a financial crisis, said that government must come forward to support such deserving players.

“Sangeeta is really a hardworking and dedicated player who really needs some kind of financial stability to continue her game. In order to promote sports in the state, the government must come forward in their support,” said Dhanbad District Football Association Secretary MD Fayyaz Ahmend. 

Such young talents should get appointments in State police force to contribute for the state and country as well, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Sangeeta Soren Dhanbad daily wage labourer brick kiln
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp