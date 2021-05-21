STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress takes tough stance against Rajasthan rebels    

Ajay Maken, the Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, said Pilot is an asset, but the party will not be run according to the wishes of a few leaders.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  With a faction of MLAs allied to Sachin Pilot mounting pressure on Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government, the Congress high command on Thursday said that it will not bend to the wishes of a few. Ajay Maken, the Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, said Pilot is an asset, but the party will not be run according to the wishes of a few leaders.

After the resignation of Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary, other MLAs from the Pilot camp have expressed dissent. MLA Ved Solanki has appealed to the party high command for decentralisation of power after Hemaram’s resignation. He has stated that if his demands are not met, he too will have to step down. 

Two more MLAs from the Pilot camp—Murari Meena and Mukesh Bhakar—have come forward and asked the party leadership to listen to the demands of Chaudhary and others.  Maken said, “the party does not take decisions based on a few people’s wishes. Sachin Pilot is an asset and a star campaigner in Rajasthan. He was instrumental in getting our party elected in the state. In coming times, party will give him responsibilities keeping all of these things in mind.”

