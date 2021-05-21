STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protect kids orphaned by COVID-19, women and 'vulnerable sections': MHA to States, UTs

The Ministry also gave details about funds and other advisories issued from time to time to all states regarding the same. 

Published: 21st May 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Adoption, orphan

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Considering the surge in mortality during the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on families, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) directing them on steps for the protection of "vulnerable sections" especially children who lost parents due to COVID-19.

The letter informed states/UTs on the advisory by MHA on standard operating procedures for preventing and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of the society, including women, children, senior citizens and Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes, and as well as for putting in place institutional mechanisms for preventing and countering human trafficking.

"Government taking cognizance of the impact COVID-19 pandemic may have, particularly, on vulnerable groups, gave high priority to the matter and requested States/ Union Territories to put in place adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance in a timely manner to such persons," MHA said.

The letter said that in order to meet the new challenges arising out of the recent wave of COVID-19 affliction, "it is requested to undertake an immediate review of the existing facilities for vulnerable groups inter-alia on the lines of the measures given in the various advisories issued by the MHA. especially for children who have been orphaned."

"Senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical as well as safety and security), and members of scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes who may need guidance to access Government support facilities. The review may include steps taken for sensitization of police personnel, coordination with agencies/ departments concerned as also communities and civil society organizations," MHA added.

The Home Ministry noted that several states/UTs have initiated action and strengthened their machinery to support the vulnerable groups and various success stories and best practices are now available with States/UTs where emergency services have been provided to the vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19.

The Ministry also gave details about funds and other advisories issued from time to time to all states regarding the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid second wave Ministry of Home Affairs orphans due to Covid
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp