STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushil Modi report gets Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya's Twitter account locked; Deepa Manjhi also joins tussle

Irked over this tweet of Modi, Rohini Acharya made a series of tweet targeting Sushil Kumar Modi using abusive language.

Published: 21st May 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

BJP MP and ex=Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Acting after being reported by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, the Twitter on Friday locked account of Rohini Acharaya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It was done after Rohini Acharaya’s series of tweets rebuking senior former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in reaction against his tweet asking Tejashwi Yadav on not take services of two MBBS sisters in running the Covid Care Centre.

Modi had tweeted soon after Tejashwi Yadav announced about the 50-bed Covid Care Centre set up at his govt bunglow. “Tejashwi Yadav has two sisters MBBS doctors in his family. Why were their services not taken during the Corona infection times? If the RJD leadership has so seriousness and readiness to serve the poor, permission would have been first taken from the government to start the hospital and its standards would have been followed”. Modi had tweeted.

Irked over this tweet of Modi, Rohini Acharya made a series of tweet targeting Sushil Kumar Modi using abusive language against Modi. Modi taking the not of Rohini’s language, reported to twitter.

Modi on Friday confirmed through a tweet: "Twitter account of one of very vocal female members of Lalu’s family has been locked by Twitter for using abusive and derogatory language against me."

Later, Rohini took it to Facebook and posted, “If this zeal were shown in hospitals, ambulances, oxygen supplies, medicine supplies, Bihar would have applauded you.”

The escalated Twitter war took an interesting turn when daughter in-law of one of the NDA allies-HAM’s chief Jitan Ram Manjhi jumped in between Modi and Rohini Acharya.

Taking to her twitter on Friday, Deepa Santosh Manjhi, wife of NDA minister Santosh Manjhi, reprimanded Rohini and started advising Rohini to live properly.

Manjhi dubbed Rohini as fake Singaporean doctor and raised that how another daughter (estrange wife of Tej Pratap Yadav) was demanding justice, whose life was ruined by the Lalu family.

In one day, Deepa Santosh Manjhi became an instant hit in the politics of Bihar through series of tweets  done attacking Rohini Acharya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Lalu Prasad Yadav BJP RJD COVID Care Centre Tejashwi Yadav Rohini Acharaya Twitter
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp