Sushil Modi report gets Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya's Twitter account locked; Deepa Manjhi also joins tussle

By Express News Service

PATNA: Acting after being reported by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, the Twitter on Friday locked account of Rohini Acharaya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

It was done after Rohini Acharaya’s series of tweets rebuking senior former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in reaction against his tweet asking Tejashwi Yadav on not take services of two MBBS sisters in running the Covid Care Centre.

Modi had tweeted soon after Tejashwi Yadav announced about the 50-bed Covid Care Centre set up at his govt bunglow. “Tejashwi Yadav has two sisters MBBS doctors in his family. Why were their services not taken during the Corona infection times? If the RJD leadership has so seriousness and readiness to serve the poor, permission would have been first taken from the government to start the hospital and its standards would have been followed”. Modi had tweeted.

Irked over this tweet of Modi, Rohini Acharya made a series of tweet targeting Sushil Kumar Modi using abusive language against Modi. Modi taking the not of Rohini’s language, reported to twitter.

Modi on Friday confirmed through a tweet: "Twitter account of one of very vocal female members of Lalu’s family has been locked by Twitter for using abusive and derogatory language against me."

Later, Rohini took it to Facebook and posted, “If this zeal were shown in hospitals, ambulances, oxygen supplies, medicine supplies, Bihar would have applauded you.”

The escalated Twitter war took an interesting turn when daughter in-law of one of the NDA allies-HAM’s chief Jitan Ram Manjhi jumped in between Modi and Rohini Acharya.

Taking to her twitter on Friday, Deepa Santosh Manjhi, wife of NDA minister Santosh Manjhi, reprimanded Rohini and started advising Rohini to live properly.

Manjhi dubbed Rohini as fake Singaporean doctor and raised that how another daughter (estrange wife of Tej Pratap Yadav) was demanding justice, whose life was ruined by the Lalu family.

In one day, Deepa Santosh Manjhi became an instant hit in the politics of Bihar through series of tweets done attacking Rohini Acharya.