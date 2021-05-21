STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

The Bombay High Court of Goa has slammed the state government over Covid patients’ death due to lack of oxygen.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Goa is the only state in the country to have registered more than 50% positivity rate in the second coronavirus wave, overburdening the health infrastructure, and leading to the death of more than 2,000 people. The mortality in Goa is 1.49% against 1.54% in Maharashtra and 1.11% all-India average. The Bombay High Court of Goa has slammed the state government over Covid patients’ death due to lack of oxygen.

Digambar Kamat, former Goa CM and the leader of the Opposition, says the BJP-led government has lost the moral right to remain in power. He said the deaths occurred because the government was unable to arrange hospital beds, medical oxygen and other health facilities. “This is nothing but murdering the people. We kept demanding enforcement of a lockdown and mandatory RT-PCR tests for those who stepped out of their houses. But they kept ignoring us, which has resulted in 2,000 deaths,” said Kamat.

He said the government was on record having admitted that they failed to supply oxygen to patients, killing 75 people in just four days.  “We demand chief minister Pramod Sawant and his health minister Vishwajit Rane must step down,” Kamat said. Sumit Naik, a senior journalist from Goa, told this paper that the state government went horribly wrong on many fronts, starting from taking political decisions to ignoring warnings of health experts.

He said after the first wave, Goa rather than remaining on alert, opened all its doors to tourists. 
“The virus spread in such a huge manner that the state government looked helpless. The deaths due to lack of oxygen are unprecedented,” said Naik. “In the midst of the pandemic, the CM and the health minister were engaged in an internal political tussle,” he said.

The differences between Sawant and his health minister were on imposition of a lockdown and making the RT-PCR mandatory from outsiders. While the CM was more worried about the economy than the lives of the people, the health minister went in the opposite direction. “This changed the focus of the government. The government moved only when the people started posting pictures of the horrible conditions of Covid patients in hospitals,” Naik said.

In Goa, the number of Covid cases started rising from May 1. From 2,303 cases being registered, the count almost doubled to 4,100 on May 7.  On May 2, the positivity rate was 42 % with 52 deaths while on May 5 and May 6, the positivity rate went up to 51.6% and 51.5% respectively with 71 and 58 deaths respectively. Dr Shivanand Bhandekar, Dean of Goa Medical College, said the situation soon went out of hand as the Goa Medical College and Hospital received 900 patients against its capacity of only 350 beds.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp