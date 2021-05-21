STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tug boat deployed for helping barge P-305 was 16 nautical miles away: Chief engineer

Yellow Gate Police in south Mumbai have registered an FIR against captain Rakesh Ballav and others on a complaint filed by chief engineer Mustafizur Rahman Hussain Shaikh.

Published: 21st May 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Barge P305, ONGC, Cyclone Tauktae

On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The tug boat Nove, which was supposed to help barge P-305 in distress, was some16 nautical miles away and therefore not in the position to come to its rescue when Cyclone Tauktae struck, the chief engineer of the barge has said in his statement to the police here, an official said on Friday.

Yellow Gate Police in south Mumbai have registered an FIR against captain Rakesh Ballav and others on a complaint filed by chief engineer Mustafizur Rahman Hussain Shaikh after the barge, used as accommodation vessel for maintenance personnel working for ONGC's offshore platforms, sank on Monday off the Mumbai coast, killing at least 60 persons.

Shaikh, in his statement, claimed that when cyclone neared the area on its way to Gujarat, the captain contacted his employer, and later instructed that the barge was not to move away as the storm would not last long.

To compound this lapse of judgment, the tug boat which could have helped the barge was not close by, he said.

"In case of emergency, the tug boat Nove was kept around five nautical miles from the barge. But when our situation worsened and a message was sent to the Nove seeking help, we found that it was 16 nautical miles away," Shaikh told police.

ALSO READ | 'Captain of barge P-305 chose not to move vessel away from cyclone path': Survivor

Due to heavy winds in the early hours of May 17, two of the eight anchors of the barge snapped around 2 am, he said.

The captain should have sent distress alerts to seek help from other ships which was not done, Shaikh claimed.

Around 4 am, three more anchors snapped and by 8 in the morning, all eight anchors had come off, he said in the statement.

The barge hit an unmanned platform of ONGC around 9.45 am, following which water started entering into the winch compartment and it started sinking, he said.

Around 5.00 pm, crew members started jumping into the water and he was among them, Shaikh said.

They had only life jackets to rely on.

They spent the whole night in the water before being rescued the next morning, Shaikh said.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and further probe is on, the official said.

The death toll rose to 60 on Friday with the recovery of 11 more bodies even as the Navy and the Coast Guard continued the search for the 15 personnel missing from the barge and 11 from anchor boat Varaprada.

Hopes of finding more survivors of the Cyclone Tauktae fury have receded, an official said.

Of the 261 personnel who were on barge P305 that sankon Monday, 186 have been recovered so far.

ALSO READ | Barge tragedy: FIR against its captain, others after survivor files complaint

Of the 13 persons on Varaprada, two have been rescued while the search for the remaining 11 is on.

While all the 440 persons on barges Gal Constructor and Support Station 3 (SS-3) and drillship Sagar Bhushan were brought to safety, Naval and Coast Guard vessels and aircraft scoured the waters off the Mumbai coast as the search and rescue operations entered the fifth day on Friday.

Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probeas to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent areadespite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

The police have also registered accidental death reports in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mustafizur Rahman Hussain Shaikh Rakesh Ballav barge P-305 Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp