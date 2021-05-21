STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter labels BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet on Congress 'toolkit' as 'manipulated media'

Twitter says it "may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated."

Published: 21st May 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:31 AM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHIL Twitter has labelled as "manipulated media" a tweet of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on the alleged toolkit prepared by the Congress to target the Modi government.

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society".

The opposition party has insisted that the toolkit documents flagged by the BJP are "fake" and has filed police complaint against its leaders.

The Chhattisgarh police has registered an FIR to probe the matter.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over some controversial content of the so-called toolkit.

BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack the Congress over the toolkit.

Patra's tweet, now labelled "manipulated media" had posted a document and said, "Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of Friendly Journalists & Influencers than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress".

