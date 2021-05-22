'Always With You': Officials to help families affected by Covid-19 to submit financial claims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ghaziabad administration has launched a scheme, “Always With You”, to provide assistance to the families that had lost their loved ones to the pandemic, to deal with legal procedures related to insurance claims and bank accounts.

The administration launched the initiative after coming across several instances when kids lost both their parents, women lost their spouse and elderly people lost their children. In several families the sole breadwinner had been succumbed to Covid-19.

“There were many cases where children, women and elderly people were found struggling to get the legal procedures completed for getting insurance money and deposits from banks due to lack of guidance, necessary certificates and legal documents. Thus, we launched this scheme to help such families and children in submitting the claims and other post-death administrative and legal measures,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The administration will also appoint officials called as ‘Prashaasan Mitra’ who will help such families in getting the legal procedures done. Besides, the administration has also opened an email ID: alwayswithypidmghaziabad@gmail.com, where people can send in requests.