STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army honours 120-year-old woman in J&K for getting COVID vaccine

120-year-old Dholi Devi got herself the shot on May 17 that has been able to transform the mindset of the local population, an army officer said.

Published: 22nd May 2021 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UDHAMPUR: A 120-year-old woman has become an inspiration for people living in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after she took a lead in her remote hamlet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, prompting Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi to felicitate the centenarian at her home on Friday.

In an environment where vaccine hesitancy has been witnessed among sections of the public, 120-year-old Dholi Devi got herself the shot on May 17 that has been able to transform the mindset of the local population, an army officer said.

"Dholi Devi represents the voice of hope during the pandemic gloom and the entire village has now voluntarily come forward for inoculation inspired by her," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Devi said she is 120-years-old and took the vaccination and faced no problem at all.

Her grandson Chaman Lal said, "She got vaccinated at this age. She faced no problem and had no fever. Her appeal to all is to get vaccinated".

Impressed by her initiative, Lt Gen Joshi, a Kargil War hero, drove to the house of Dholi Devi in Gar Katiyas village of Dudu tehsil in the district, and honoured the senior citizen amid the presence of locals and top army officers.

Army officers said the centenarian has single-handedly inspired an entire village to make the vaccination drive a huge success.

"Devi, who is 120-years-old, is a living legend and epitomises good health in a time in which even the young people are struggling to keep their immunity intact," they said.

The army commander acknowledged the inspirational act of Dholi Devi while felicitating her and sensitised the civilian population about the benefits of COVID vaccination drive, they said.

Joshi also interacted with Devi and the healthcare workers in the village while appreciating them for their selfless service to the people and their dedication in taking the vaccination drive to the remotest areas in the Union territory.

The Indian Army has been taking steps to fight the misinformation regarding the vaccination drive in the UT.

Massive outreach programmes have been launched to empower the people by providing them the right information and equipping them with the knowledge necessary in the fight against the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dholi Devi Indian Army COVID-19 Vaccination Fighting COVID
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp